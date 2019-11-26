Tickets on sale for Bettane + Desseauve Christmas tasting

Christmas came early this year. Renowned French wine guide Bettane+Desseauve and French restaurant critic Guide Lebey will be popping some of the finest bubbles from Champagne houses and grower estates for a joyful end-of-year celebration.

A hand-picked selection including Champagne Tattinger, Champagne Comté de Montaigne, Champagne Agrapart, Champagne Fleury to the region’s oldest Champagne house Champagne Henri Giraud will be poured at the ‘Jingle and Bubbles’-themed tasting on December 19.

Outside of Champagne, a range of sparkling wines including Cava producer Pares Balta, Loire Valley’s Domaine Jo Landron and France’s Domaine Belluard will also be served, along with cider producer Eric Bordelet.

Accompanying the wines will be artisan cheese selections from Domaine Beillevaire, a cheese producer in coastal town of Nantes, France, as well as foie gras supplied by Stan Café.

Early bird ticket price is HKD 270 and you can click here for tickets. For interested wineries and importers, please contact Cristina at crc@bettanedesseauve.com.

The full list of participating wineries include:

Champagne Henri Giraud

Pares Balta

Eric Bordelet

Domaine Belluard

Domaine Jo Landron

Champagne Comté de Montaigne

Champagne Paul Goerg

Champagne Taittinger

Champagne Diebolt-Vallois

Champagne De Sousa

Champagne Vilmart & Cie.

Champagne Agrapart

Champagne Fleury

Champagne Claude Cazals

The event will be held at The Hive in Wanchai from 6.45pm to 9.30pm. It’s sponsored by The Hive Wan Chai,Vino-joy.com,Trait d’Union, Foodie, OMuse, Riedel, and Stan Café.