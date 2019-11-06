What did Xi Jinping and Macron drink in Shanghai?

France might have found the biggest name in China’s wine trade to help revitalize its sluggish wine sales in China, the country’s president Xi Jinping.

When Chinese president Xi Jinping and his counterpart Emmanuel Macron clinked glasses at the second edition of Import Expo in Shanghai over three glasses of French wines, searches on Chinese social media on the wines skyrocketed.

Chinese president Xi Jinping and French president Macron tasting French wines in Shanghai

The three wines are a famous Right Bank Bordeaux, a grand cru Burgundy and a Languedoc, and his favourable compliment in particular on the Languedoc wine by Gerard Bertrand will most likely boost the wine’s sales in China, and by association Languedoc’s overall image.

In 2017, when Xi drank a bottle of Napa Valley Cabernet by Girard winery, the wine became an instant top-selling American wine in China, and even amid intensified China-US trade war, hiked punitive taxes failed to stifle market’s blistering demand.

Now, France, which for years has dominated the Chinese wine market is suffering sales drops and sharp squeeze from Australian wines, is hoping Xi’s backing would resuscitate its wine in China.

The three wines drank by Xi and Macron at the Shanghai event, for a start, will most likely see feverish interest, and click through the pages to find out more about the wines.