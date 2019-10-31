People on the move: China

Every month, we will bring you a round-up of key personnel changes in China’s wine industry including wine importers, distributors, restaurants, hotels and wineries to keep your contacts updated.

ASC Fine Wines

Earlier last month, China’s leading wine importer ASC Fine Wines has seen an important leadership reshuffle for its Hong Kong and Macau office.

Jonathan Mather has left the wine importer as its general manager of ASC Fine Wines’ Greater South Region, and is now working as a independent wine consult and Managing Director of Acceler8 Marketing.

Mather joined ASC in 2015 as its general manager for Hong Kong and Macau, and in 2017 was promoted to head its newly created Greater South region which included Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan provinces in addition to Hong Kong and Macau.

Prior to joining ASC, Mather worked at Edrington Group and Limestone Wines.

Mather will be speaking at upcoming HKTDC International Wine & Spirits Fair on China’s wine market. You can register for the talk here.