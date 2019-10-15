ASI to host its next General Assembly in China

The Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI) has announced that it will host the next General Assembly in China, which is expected to give a boost to China’s wine making profile among the world’s best sommeliers.

Usually held in a renowned wine-producing country or a strong wine consuming market, the next General Assembly will be held in the northwestern Ningxia, China’s premier wine region.

The designation of China for such an event is seen as a nod to the country’s improving wine making quality and consumption power.

At this year’s General Assembly held on October 5-6 in Reims, it also announced the empaneling of new members of the Sommeliers Contests Commission. Arvid Rosengren, winner of the 2016 Best Sommelier in the World competition, was unanimously chosen as the new chair.

“What an honor it is to be appointed to this position. The Sommelier Contests are one of the calling cards of our organization and an important tool for building our brand both internally and externally,” he commented.

Olivier Poussier was also elected as a regular member of the commission. Poussier, the 2000 Best Sommelier in the World, joins Serge Dubs, Paolo Basso, Andreas Larsson, Markus del Monego, ASI President Andrés Rosberg, Michèle Chantôme (coordinator), Ricardo Grellet (logistics) and Saiko Tamura-Soga (logistics).

At the assembly, Dominican Repulic is elevated to be a full member of ASI, while Kazakhstan and Paraguay, were awarded status as observer nations.

ASI President Andrés Rosberg proclaimed the General Assembly a success: “It was amazing to have these important issues pass unanimously. I’m especially proud to welcome one new full member and two observer nations from around the globe. And this is just the beginning!”

The next General Assembly of the ASI will be held in September next year in Ningxia.