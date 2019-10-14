Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour debuts gin-infused cupcakes

Hong Kong’s health conscious bakery The Cakery has teamed with the city’s speakeasy cocktail bar Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour to launch two new alcoholic cupcakes infused with gin.

The city’s gin lovers can now sip on gin cocktails while enjoying on The Cakery’s aptly themed cupcakes.

The first creation is a Chocolate & Gin cupcake, which is infused with Whitley Neill Sicilian blood orange gin, offering a smooth and crisp taste of the Mediterranean sun.

The handcrafted gin captures a moment in time when Frederick Neill and his new wife fell in love with the vibrant, zesty flavour of blood oranges on their honeymoon in the rustic Sicilian countryside. Other cupcake ingredients include organic flour, cocoa powder, canola oil, orange peel and icing sugar.

The second pastry created is an Avocado & Gin cupcake. It highlights Uncle Val Botanicals Gin, a small-batch botanical gin inspired by Uncle Val’s (Zio Valerio’s) love of gardening and native Tuscan cuisine.

Not only are the botanicals some of Uncle Val’s favourite cooking ingredients, but key to creating a smoothly delicious gin. On the palate, savour a bright lemon flavour, which gives way to a warm and spicy lavender finish, softened by the coolness of cucumber. Other ingredients of the cupcake include avocado, coconut milk, spirulina and lemon.

Each of the cupcakes sells for HK$65 apiece.