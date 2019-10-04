Torres joins Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future movement

Spain’s leading winery Familia Torres joined the global climate actions initiated by Fridays For Future, the international movement inspired by the young activist Greta Thunberg.

The family-owned winery participated in the week-long climate actions held around the world by calling on the entire team at the Pacs del Penedès winery and its offices in Vilafranca to gather on Friday, September 27th, to show their commitment to climate protection.

The entire team gathered for 4 minutes and 15 seconds, symbolizing the accumulation of 415 ppm of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, an unsustainable level according to experts.

Familia Torres’s president, Miguel A. Torres, speaking to staff about combating climate warming

During his speech, Familia Torres’s president, Miguel A. Torres, expressed the company’s support for the student movement’s demand for a climate emergency declaration.

Miguel A. Torres not only called for actions with clear and ambitious goals from governments and companies in the fight against climate change, but also appealed to people’s individual responsibility in reducing their own carbon emissions.

By making lifestyle changes, everyone can do their part in keeping global warming below 1.5°C, which should be a priority for all of humanity.

“There is so much we can do every day, in seemingly small ways, to help prevent temperatures from rising further. It is our responsibility and our obligation to future generations,” stated Miguel A. Torres, who urged everyone who works with the winery – around 1,300 people worldwide – to protect the climate and defend our future and our planet.

Over the past ten years, Familia Torres has managed to reduce its direct and indirect carbon emissions by 27.6% across the entire value chain, from the vineyard to the final destination.

This has largely been possible due to renewable energy, energy efficiency, reforestation, sustainable transport, and other measures. The company’s goal is a 30% emissions reduction by 2020 and a 50% reduction by 2030 compared to 2008 levels.