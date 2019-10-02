Sarah Heller MW to lead a masterclass on Sangiovese in HK

A masterclass on the diverse characters of Sangiovese cultivated in different subzones of Montalcino and Montepulciano is set to take place on October 29 in Hong Kong led by Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) educator Sarah Heller MW.

The masterclass aims to closely examine the differences of terroir and how they affected the wine styles of Brunello and Vino Nobile in Tuscany’s flagship wine region Montalcino and the neighouring hilltop town of Montepulciano.

On October 29, Sarah Heller MW will guide guests through an immersive masterclass at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel featuring eight different Sangiovese wines comprising four 2015 Brunellos and four Vino Nobiles.

The masterclass will also be the first Italian wine event in Hong Kong that will give guests an opportunity to taste barrel samples of 2015 Brunello di Montalcino from four leading producers, which are scheduled to be released in January 2020.

Meanwhile, four top Vino Nobiles will be also presented to showcase single vineyard 100% Sangiovese from 2015 vintage. Different from local DOCG rules that required 70% of Sangiovese in the blend, the wines are made using 100% Sangiovese to showcase the potential of the grapes.

The masterclass is free to attend but is only open to wine trade. If you are interested, please email info.vinojoy@gmail.com.

Masterclass details:

Time: 3pm-5pm

Venue: Boardroom 8, Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View

Address: 1 Harbour Rd, Wan Chai

Speaker: Sarah Heller MW