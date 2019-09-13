AB InBev revives Budweiser listing in Hong Kong

AB InBev, the world’s biggest brewery, has announced its plan to revive listing for its Asian business, Budweiser APAC division, in Hong Kong this week, after scratching the plan in July.

In May, AB InBev announced its plan to list its Asian business in Hong Kong, aiming to raise close to US$10 billion, which would make it the biggest IPO this year.

In July, the company shelved the plan and decided to sell its Australian business to Japan’s Asahi for US11 billion.

According to FT, the listing in Hong Kong is back on the table, and the flotation is set to take place before the end of this month.

The IPO is now geared towards China, as it has already become the world’s biggest beer market.

Different from May, the brewery now seeks to raise US$5 billion, one person with knowledge told FT.

The listing plan is viewed as a boost to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, after Alibaba Group delayed its listing in Hong Kong amid political unrest.

Earlier this week, it’s reported Hong Kong Stock Exchange offered US$39 billion to buy London Stock Exchange.