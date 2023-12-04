Château Mouton Rothschild has revealed its much-anticipated 2021 label, which features the original artwork by acclaimed Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota.

This year’s label is a testament to the intricate relationship between humans and nature, a theme deeply rooted in both the winemaking process and Shiota’s artistic vision. The label depicts a human figure, not as the focal point, but rather humbly integrated into the surrounding nature. This delicate balance, highlighted by Shiota, reflects the winery’s respectful and adaptive approach to viticulture, where the rhythms of nature guide the cultivation of their vines.

Shiota’s artwork on the label is distinguished by four threads, representing the four seasons, a symbolic journey through the yearly cycle of a vineyard. From the solitude of winter to the hope of spring, and from the richness of summer to the fruition of autumn, these threads connect the human figure to its environment, embodying the emotional and temporal landscape of winemaking.

“The four lines connecting the human to the environment represent the four seasons (winter, spring, summer, autumn) and all the emotions linked to them (solitude, hope, achievement),” said Chiharu Shiota.“It is like preserving the memory of the year in the wine. I find this very fascinating because I also believe that the objects that surround us accumulate our memories and existence.”

Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild, co-owner of Château Mouton Rothschild and responsible for the estate’s artistic collaborations, expressed admiration for Shiota’s ability to capture the fragile yet fertile essence of the relationship between humankind and nature. Her use of bright red, reminiscent of wine flowing from vats, adds a visceral connection to the art of winemaking.

Chiharu Shiota, born in Osaka in 1972 and now based in Berlin, is known for exploring themes of memory, presence, and human interconnectivity in her art. She has redefined the concept of memory and consciousness through her large-scale installations and other artistic mediums.

To celebrate the unveiling of the 2021 label, Château Mouton Rothschild is hosting an online auction in partnership with Christie’s. The auction features an exclusive lot of the 2021 vintage, including a variety of bottle formats and unique experiences at the estate and at Le Pavillon Ledoyen, a celebrated restaurant in Paris. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Association Antoine Alléno, a charity supporting families affected by violence.

Since 1945, Château Mouton Rothschild has collaborated with contemporary artists to create unique labels for each vintage, contributing to a rich collection that includes works by Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and many others. The 2021 vintage continues this tradition, merging the artistry of winemaking with the world of contemporary art, and strengthening the bond between culture, nature, and the fine craft of viticulture.

