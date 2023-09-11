Better with Beer will kick off this Friday in Central Harborfront (pic: handout)

Better with Beer will kick off this Friday in Central Harborfront (pic: handout)

The organizer behind Clockenflap has launched Better With Beer, dubbed as "Hong Kong’s ultimate craft beer festival" in partnership with the Craft Beer Association of Hong Kong.

The organizer behind Clockenflap has launched Better With Beer, dubbed as “Hong Kong’s ultimate craft beer festival” in partnership with the Craft Beer Association of Hong Kong. The inaugural edition from September 15 to 16 in Central Harborfront will feature over 150 beers from more than 20 local breweries and distributors, as well as live music, a wide variety of food outlets, and outdoor games.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now priced from HK$400, including unlimited free-flow beer.

Hong Kong’s Best Brewers

Dedicated to showcasing the very best of Hong Kong’s buzzing craft brewing scene, Better With Beer features the city’s most acclaimed and innovative breweries and distributors. Newly announced names include Black Kite, Breer, Brew Commons X Causeway Brewing, Brewdog, Citibrew, Deadman, Foam Beer, Gweilo, Hopless Daze, Lion Rock Brewery, Maks Beer, N.I.P x Mezzanine Makers, Neon Cider, Taboocha and Tai-Pan Beer Co.

They join the previously announced Brews Over Borders, Carbon Brews, H.K. Lovecraft, Heroes Beer Co, HIGHERTHAN, Hong Kong Beer Co, MiMi Beer, Moonzen Brewery, Owlsome Brothers, Yardley Brothers and Young Master.

Attendees will be able to enjoy multiple beers and other tipples from all of these breweries. 

Music to Drink Beers By

Better With Beer also presents a bumper programme of live music from some of Hong Kong’s best bands and DJs in the specially curated entertainment tent Dai Dadi, plus intriguing games and other entertainment, with each of the three sessions featuring a different selection of bands or DJs, giving fans the opportunity to choose the lineup they like best.

Opening Friday evening session will run from 6pm to 10pm, while the Saturday afternoon session will run from noon to 4pm, followed by an evening session from 6pm to 10pm.

Games & Live Entertainment

As well as the music, there will be a host of outdoor games to enjoy at The Playground, including the Beer Crate Bridge Challenge, Giant Aeroplane Chess, Hong Kong-style Hopscotch, Kick the Cock, Giant Jenga, Corn Hole, Chinese Snooker and Chinese Chequers, plus a variety of tabletop games. 

Alternative ambiance can be found at the Festival’s Dai Pai Dong Tent where attendees can look forward to Drag Bingo with the one and only Madame Mincemeat, plus Lip Sync Battles, Air Guitar Competition, live comedy, quizzes, and the Dai Pai Dong DJs.

Hungry beer drinkers will be spoiled for choice, with an incredible array of delectable dishes and diverse cuisines from all corners of the globe.

Tags:

Related News

Alsace is about to rock your wine world! Alsace Rocks is returning to Hong Kong this month (pic: CIVA)

Alsace is about to rock your wine world!

2023-09-08
Hong Kong Finance Chief calls on people to drink more to boost economy

Hong Kong Finance Chief calls on people to drink more to boost economy

2023-08-28
US market downturn hits Australian wine exports Australian wine exports contracted in 2022 (pic: file image)

US market downturn hits Australian wine exports

2023-07-27
Revamped Asahi Super Dry launched in Asia Asahi Super Dry (pic: Asahi)

Revamped Asahi Super Dry launched in Asia

2023-07-09
Over 20,000 bottles of wine confiscated in Hong Kong’s largest smuggling case Over 20,000 bottles of fine wines were intercepted by customs authorities in Hong Kong (pic: HK Customs)

Over 20,000 bottles of wine confiscated in Hong Kong’s largest smuggling case

2023-06-29
Massive smuggling ring unveiled: millions in taxes evaded through Hong Kong Smuggling (pic: istock)

Massive smuggling ring unveiled: millions in taxes evaded through Hong Kong

2023-06-20

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: