The organizer behind Clockenflap has launched Better With Beer, dubbed as “Hong Kong’s ultimate craft beer festival” in partnership with the Craft Beer Association of Hong Kong. The inaugural edition from September 15 to 16 in Central Harborfront will feature over 150 beers from more than 20 local breweries and distributors, as well as live music, a wide variety of food outlets, and outdoor games.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now priced from HK$400, including unlimited free-flow beer.

Hong Kong’s Best Brewers

Dedicated to showcasing the very best of Hong Kong’s buzzing craft brewing scene, Better With Beer features the city’s most acclaimed and innovative breweries and distributors. Newly announced names include Black Kite, Breer, Brew Commons X Causeway Brewing, Brewdog, Citibrew, Deadman, Foam Beer, Gweilo, Hopless Daze, Lion Rock Brewery, Maks Beer, N.I.P x Mezzanine Makers, Neon Cider, Taboocha and Tai-Pan Beer Co.

They join the previously announced Brews Over Borders, Carbon Brews, H.K. Lovecraft, Heroes Beer Co, HIGHERTHAN, Hong Kong Beer Co, MiMi Beer, Moonzen Brewery, Owlsome Brothers, Yardley Brothers and Young Master.

Attendees will be able to enjoy multiple beers and other tipples from all of these breweries.

Music to Drink Beers By

Better With Beer also presents a bumper programme of live music from some of Hong Kong’s best bands and DJs in the specially curated entertainment tent Dai Dadi, plus intriguing games and other entertainment, with each of the three sessions featuring a different selection of bands or DJs, giving fans the opportunity to choose the lineup they like best.

Opening Friday evening session will run from 6pm to 10pm, while the Saturday afternoon session will run from noon to 4pm, followed by an evening session from 6pm to 10pm.

Games & Live Entertainment

As well as the music, there will be a host of outdoor games to enjoy at The Playground, including the Beer Crate Bridge Challenge, Giant Aeroplane Chess, Hong Kong-style Hopscotch, Kick the Cock, Giant Jenga, Corn Hole, Chinese Snooker and Chinese Chequers, plus a variety of tabletop games.

Alternative ambiance can be found at the Festival’s Dai Pai Dong Tent where attendees can look forward to Drag Bingo with the one and only Madame Mincemeat, plus Lip Sync Battles, Air Guitar Competition, live comedy, quizzes, and the Dai Pai Dong DJs.

Hungry beer drinkers will be spoiled for choice, with an incredible array of delectable dishes and diverse cuisines from all corners of the globe.

