Hong Kong’s economy is losing steam and the city’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan is calling on locals to drink more on weekends at restaurants and bars to boost nighttime economy.

Chan made the remarks this Saturday at an opening ceremony of a summer festival.

“After having dinner afterward, remember to grab a few drinks before going home. Today is Saturday, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a bit late.

“Apart from having fun with friends and families, I also hope you can share this happy atmosphere in society. With a more positive social atmosphere, business will start booming too,” Chan said.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (pic: HK gov)

This is part of Hong Kong government’s latest push to revive Hong Kong’s once-bustling nightlife after the pandemic.

The government has been in talks with several of the city’s leading property groups to encourage them to extend mall operation hours, hand out free alcohol and vouchers to encourage local spendings.

Allan Zeman, CEO of Lan Kwai Fong Holdings Ltd., which owns the bulk of Hong Kong’s largest party district, will offer flash discounts on some weekday evenings in September and set up street performances by DJs.

Other property firms including Swire, New World, Sino Land have said that they’re going to distribute drink and shopping vouchers and hold nighttime events to boost sluggish tourism and consumer sectors.

Hong Kong’s dining sector in particularly was hit by low demand and a drain of local customers who prefer dining and shopping in cheaper Shenzhen.

According to reports, sales from restaurants’ evening dine-in operations in July and August plunged an average of 30% year-on-year, partly due to more residents heading to mainland Chinese cities for weekend visits or even just for after-work shopping and eating, according to Simon Wong, president of Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades.

