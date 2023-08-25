Diageo, the maker of Johnie Walker and Bailey’s, has officially opened its first Research and Development Center in Shanghai to further its product innovation and development ambitions in China.

As the first R&D Centre of its kind in Shanghai, the state-of-the-art facility will enable exciting and agile product innovations based on local consumer insights and tastes – especially in its key China strategic market.

Manned by a fantastic new team of talented scientists and engineers, its purpose-built laboratories will cover chemical analysis, liquid development, sensory analysis, packaging testing, and commercialisation capabilities servicing Greater China, Japan, Southeast Asia, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Centre is also expected to help the company to meet our sustainable development priorities across the Asia Pacific region via innovative packaging solutions that will reduce our carbon footprint.

“China’s total beverage alcohol market is the largest in the world in both value and volume terms, and is expected to grow over the next five years. Much of this growth will be driven by strong premiumization trends that are accelerating as new channels and occasions emerge for international spirits, beer and new- to-world innovations,” said Sam Fischer, President Asia-Pacific and Global Travel, when announcing the news in 2021.

“Together with the recent opening of our major logistics hub in Shenzhen, this facility sets Diageo up for continued success and reinforces our strategic commitment to our business across China,” he continued.

The news of the R&D center was first announced in 2021 and was expected to be operational in mid 2022 but was delayed due to Covid-19.

A leading global drinks leader, Diageo owns over 200 brands including Johnie Walker, Don Julio tequila, Smirnoff vodka, Bailey’s, Tanqueray gin and Guinness to name a few. It also owns Wine & Spirits Merchants and Justerini & Brooks.

