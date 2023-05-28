The inaugural edition of Vinexpo Asia ended on a high note, attracting close to 10,000 trade professionals hailing from 64 countries over three days in Singapore as Asian markets roar back after the pandemic.

The three-day fair held in Marina Sand Bay in Singapore from May 23 to 25 exceeded expectations, according to the organizer Vinexposium, with a highly qualified attendance, substantial business generation, and unparalleled knowledge sharing, solidifying its position as the region’s premier gathering for industry professionals.

In total, the show attracted 9,989 professionals hailing from 64 countries (Top-5 visiting countries being Singapore, China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand). 80% of the buyers have trade and retail activities in the region, providing exhibitors with many business opportunities (Top-5 exhibiting producers being France, Italy, Australia, USA and Spain), whereas 20% were from media, education and institutional organizations.

Top 5 visitors at Vinexpo Asia are from Singapore, China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand (pic: Vinexpo)

Highlighting its significance on an international scale, the tradeshow also welcomed prestigious institutional visits, including Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 19 countries ambassadors from 16 countries, featuring the USA, Vinexpo Asia 2023’s country of honor, with the presence of Mr Jonathan Kaplan, Ambassador of the USA to Singapore, and the Ambassador of France to Singapore, Mrs Minh di Tang.

“Vinexpo Asia has been great for the exposure of US wines. The quality of the visitors was truly amazing. The entire US area has been busy throughout. We have made a lot of promising contacts from many countries in Southeast Asia. We are proud to have been part of the country of honor this year”, said Christopher Beros, Director, Great China and Southeast Asia, California Wine Institute.

Vinexpo Asia provided a business platform for trade in the region (pic: Vinexpo)

Vinexpo Asia 2023 also proved to be a catalyst for business growth with a staggering 75% of exhibitors benefiting from 3,512 pre-scheduled meetings, which 1/3 with top-buyers, members of the Vinexposium CLUB Program.

“Vinexpo Asia proved the right place for us to engage with our current customers and to create new leads in markets where we didn’t have representation for some of our brands. It really exceeded my expectations, participating in Vinexpo Asia was a success for our company”, said Gordon Gebbie, Commercial Director of the Australian Rathbone Wine Group. “It has also given our brands the opportunity to renew relationships with China, there is more dialog going on which gives us hope for the future and we look forward to Vinexpo Asia in Hong Kong next year to address the Chinese market further” he concluded.

Vinexpo Asia hosted 40 sessions including tastings, masterclass, seminars etc (pic: Vinexpo)

Vinexpo Asia 2023 also showcased its commitment to advancing industry knowledge through Vinexpo Academy. 40 sessions were hosted and drew in a full attendance of professional attendees who had the privilege to taste and to learn from 70 esteemed international speakers and experts.

“The masterclasses were particularly enriching and gave insight. For example, the vertical tasting of Long Dai wines by the General Manager of the winery opened up my eyes to the potential of the wines”, said Ronald Khoo, Wine & Spirits Manager, Cathay Pacific, Catering Centre of Excellence. “I was also pleasantly surprised by the diversity of exhibitors. Vinexpo Asia is indeed a meeting point. I saw many fellow industry friends I had not seen for the past years”, he concluded.

The first edition of the newly formed partnership between Vinexposium and Bettane+Dessauve happened in Singapore on the eve of Vinexpo Asia and achieved remarkable success, attracting more than a thousand of trade buyers and consumers. It demonstrated an exceptional synergy between both brands, as evidenced by the overwhelming enthusiasm from the 40 brands participating.

2024 Vinexpo Asia will return to Hong Kong (pic: Vinexpo)

The resounding success of Vinexpo Asia 2023 reflects the strong confidence in the Vinexpo brand from the wine and spirits industry and confirms its adhesion to Vinexposium’s steadfast commitment to Asia for the years to come. With an annual presence going forward, Vinexpo Asia event will alternate between Hong Kong and Singapore.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium Group, expressed his delight at Vinexpo Asia’s highly praised comeback, stating: “The positive feedback about this year’s event in Singapore demonstrated the immense potential and significance of the Asian market for the wine and spirits industry. We are excited to announce that Vinexpo Asia 2024 will be held in Hong Kong, building upon the achievements of this year’s edition as well as in Singapore in 2025. We look forward to further empowering the industry and delivering even greater value to our participants in the future years.”

