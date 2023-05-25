China, the emerging wine superpower, has had its most successful year yet at the IWSC, the world's most established wine awards, with record number of entries to the compettion and medal winners.

Judging took place in London where IWSC judges assess every glass put in front of them methodically to ensure a fair deliberation. This year’s competition had over 100 international judges, consisting of 30% Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers, 76% buyers for all sectors of the trade. The panels of expert judges were overseen by six Wine Judging Committee members, Essi Avellan MW, Sarah Abbott MW, Dirceu Vianna Junior MW, Alistair Cooper MW, Mick O’Connell MW and Alex Hunt MW.

In total, the country’s wines won over 175 medals including 36 silver medals rated 90 points or above and 139 bronze medals, a 31% increase of medals won compared with 2022.

Sarah Abbott, Master of Wine, and member of the IWSC’s Wine Judging Committee oversaw this year’s judging panels for China. Abbott noted a real change in the wines being sent from China, in particular, praising their very high quality overall.

Speaking of Chinese wines’ performance this year, she said: “Red wines from China, in previous years, saw quite a lot of bronze medals being awarded, with many of the wines seeming quite similar in style, being big, bold and fruity. But this year, the wines entered have shown real elegance and balance, with a lot more diversity and finesse.”

Sarah Abbot MW & Harry Crowther. Photo © 2023 – Seb Higgins http://www.sebhiggins.com

Entries were received from 22 different grape varieties, from producers across ten regions, with emphasis on Ningxia, Xinjiang, and Shandong. Aside from popular Bordeaux varietals, there’s an increase in emerging varieties such as Zinfandel, Riesling, and Viognier in this year’s competition.

A few grape varieties that have really stood out to impress the judges were the exciting wines made from Marselan, as well as Syrah and some very elegant wines made from Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot.

IWSC was the world’s first official wine and spirit competition established back in 1969 and is seen as an international benchmark for wine and spirit quality.

Here are all the top rated Chinese wines at IWSC 2023, be sure to seek them out. For a full list of the IWSC’s 2023 winners, visit its website here.

Copower Jade Wines Reserve Chardonnay 2019

Result: 94 points, Silver

Region: Helan Mountain, Ningxia

Grape: 100% Chardonnay

Tasting note: Toasty with white blossom and lemon peel. Wonderful from the nose to the finish. Flinty, smoky and buttery wrapped in great acidity and complexity. Well judged and executed well

Xinjiang Sandy Land Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 2008

Result: 93 points, Silver

Region: Shihezi, Xinjiang

Grape: 100% Cabernet Sauvignon

Tasting note: Great definition on the nose of blackcurrant and pepper. Follows through to the palate with notes of tobacco and garrigue herbs balancing with cherry and blackcurrant flavours. Great balance.

Chateau Anuo Qiu Gu 2019

Result: 93 points, Silver

Region: Yantai, Shandong

Grape: 89% Petit Verdot, 4% Merlot, 4% Cabernet and 3% Marselan

Tasting Note: The nose is packed full of plums, dark berries and a dose of green herbs. We find some vanilla oak notes and a wonderfully complex structure, with noticeable alcohol, grippy tannins and a heavy length.

Chateau Kings Reserve Marselan 2019

Result: 93 points, Silver

Region: Changli, Hebei

Grape: Marselan

Tasting Note: Harmonious and balanced, a wine showcasing dark berries, pepper, Provencal herbs, chocolate, and tobacco aromas. A palate that perfectly balances its tight tannin, rich fruit, and spicy oak.

Chateau State Guest Sheng Tang Late Harvest Petit Manseng-Malvasia 2013

Result: 93 points, Silver

Region: Penglai, Shandong

Grape: 50% Malvasia and 50% Petit Manseng

Tasting Note: A wine with Gold potential, demonstrating opulent botrytis-tinged flavours of honey and marmalade, balanced with a touch of brioche. Crystaline acidity helps to cut through the obvious residual sugar.

China Great Wall Wine Co. Three Star Merlot 2019

Result: 93 points, Silver

Region: Huailai, Hebei

Grape: 100% Merlot

Tasting Note: A perfumed, aromatic display of ripe blackberry and plum interlaced with floral violet and a whiff of mint and sage. Densely packed and complex with a vibrant, lingering finish.

