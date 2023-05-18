Heavyweight speakers including Nobel Laureate and lead singer of heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be among a lineup of cherrypicked speakers for Wine Future 2023 in Portugal, which has announced "Breaking Down Barriers" as its theme this year.

Scheduled for November 7-9 at Convento de São Francisco in Coimbra, Portugal, the three-day conference will gather some of the most influential and respected names of the wine business, as well as voices from other sectors, world leaders, and celebrities. The event aims to address current issues facing the wine industry and inspire the many companies and individuals affected around the world.

Bruce Dickson, musician and entrepreneur (pic: handout)

Bruce Dickinson, entrepreneur and lead singer of the band Iron Maiden, and Nobel Laureate in Economy Sir Christopher Pissarides are two of the names already confirmed for Wine Future 2023. The theme for the conference this year will be devoted to “Breaking Down Barriers”.

Renowned for his music, Dickson is also a master brewer and has created his own brand of beer. He will share at the event his entrepreneurial side, through lectures about his projects full of adventure, determination, and creativity. In addition, the talk will explore the duality of his life between music and business.

Awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2020, Sir Christopher Pissarides is the Regius Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, and Professor of European Studies at the University of Cyprus. His research focuses on topics of macroeconomics, notably labor, economic growth, and economic policy. Professor Pissarides will discuss the challenges that the wine industry faces in a potentially unstable economy.

Nobel Laureate in Economy Sir Christopher Pissarides (pic: handout)

Wine Future 2023 will also address the most important challenges the industry is facing, with a special emphasis on: How to engage new consumers, especially Millennials and Generation Z; The opportunity of diversity, equity, and inclusion; Addressing competition from alternative beverages; How to better communicate and promote wine and its related activities; Improving sales both in the on trade and the off trade; and Working with celebrities and promoting wines at major events and through influencers.

This Edition of Wine Future 2023 will be the biggest meeting dedicated to wine held in Portugal, where, for three days, the main challenges that the wine sector currently faces will be addressed. Some of the names that have confirmed their participation include Robert Joseph, Alder Yarrow, David Allen, Ferrán Centelles, Justin Noland, Martin Reyes MW, Paul Schaafma, Ntsiki Biyela, Rob McMillan, Sonal Holland MW, Ulf Sjodin MW, Michael Wangbickler and Frederico Falcão amongst many other wine personalities.

Created in 2009 with the inaugural event in Rioja, Spain, a response to the global economic recession from which the international wine industry was looking for opportunities, the event has grown in influence over the years.

Many respected names of the wine industry have participated as speakers in the past editions of this conference, including Robert Parker, Michel Roland, Jancis Robinson, Tim Atkin MW, James Suckling, Gerard Bertrand, Miguel Torres, and Angelo Gaja amongst hundreds of other relevant personalities.

The summits of Wine Future and Green Wine Future have also featured the keynotes of world leaders and celebrities such as Vice-President Al Gore, Francis Ford Coppola, President Barack Obama, Secretary General Kofi Annan, and numerous others.

