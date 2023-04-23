A rare bottle of 54-year-old Highland Park will be released at Bonhams Fine and Rare Wine & Whisky sale in Hong Kong on Thursday 18 May 2023 to commemorate the 225th anniversary of Highland Park Winery.

Estimated at HK$320,000-400,000 per bottle, all the net sale proceeds will be donated to Save The Children Fund for social responsibility, according to the auction house.

Highland Park Distillery in Kirkwall, Orkney was launched in 1798 and is one of the oldest working distilleries in Scotland. The Orkney Islands have a harsh climate and bare soil, which formulate the intensely floral character of the treeless but heather-rich peat, and accompany the sherry-seasoned oak casks on whisky maturity, which created a wild harmony of sweet-smoky taste of the Highland Park whiskies.

The bottle is expected to fetch HK$320,000-400,000 (pic: Bonhams)

The exceptional release has a limited number of 225 bottles, one for a year of the Orkenry-based distillery’s history. And the 54-year-old bottle is the oldest-ever release to date.

The winning bidder for the bottle will enjoy a unique experience in Orkney, the home of Highland Park, with flights included.

Other rare wines and whiskies are also served at the Bonham auction. There are three series from Yamazaki to mark the 100th Anniversary of Suntory Whisky History. Yamazaki 35 years old(lot 334), which is one of the oldest Yamazaki ever released, is expected to fetch at HK$600,000-900,000. Yamakazai Single Malt-GenMu (lot 314) is an exclusive series with 40 bottles made for Kenichi Hashimoto, chef-owner of Michelin-starred Kaiseki restaurant Ryozanpaku in Kyoto and was signed by Mr Hashimoto, estimated at HK$200,000-300,000. Yamazaki-1991-Hitomi (lot 313) is also made for Kenichi Hashimoto, with an estimated price of each signed bottle at HK$100,000-200,000.

Moreover, a single bottle of 1947 Château d’Yquem, Sauternes 1er Cru Classé Supérieur (lot 100), a single bottle of 1945 Château Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac 1er Grand Cru Classé (lot 9), five bottles of 1955 Bienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet, Maison Leroy (lot 31), a single bottle of 2012 Romanée-Conti, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (lot 67) and three bottles of 2005 La Tâche, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (lot 118) will also be released in the Bonhams’ auction.

The auction will be held at Bonhams Hong Kong Saleroom, 20/F, One Pacific Place, Admiralty, Hong Kong.

