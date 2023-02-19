A super lot celebrating the affinity between The Macallan and James Bond is going under the hammer along with a slew of Macallan lots as part of Edrington Hong Kong’s first-ever charity gala at Rosewood Hotel next week.

A super lot celebrating the affinity between The Macallan and James Bond is going under the hammer along with a slew of Macallan lots as part of Edrington Hong Kong’s first-ever charity gala at Rosewood Hotel next week.

The headline bottle from the lot, a Macallan Fine & Rare 1962, was featured in Skyfall and in Spectre. The lot is expected to fetch at least HK$200,000 on February 23.

The other six bottles in the lot are made up of The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release. The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release has been unveiled to mark The Six Decades of James Bond films. The Macallan and James Bond are bound together by our shared Scottish heritage, innovative nature and the pursuit of excellence. The Macallan has created a remarkable collection comprising six limited edition bottles inspired by each of The Six Decades of Bond, telling the story of innovation over 60 years and the pioneering character attributes of James Bond and The Macallan.

The packaging of each bottle features an original illustrative design and colour to denote the decade it represents. The distinctive artwork brings to life the creative development process of the films in a behind the scenes exploration of the James Bond archives. The whisky has a natural colour of Suisse gold and an ABV of 43.7% as a homage to James Bond’s agent number, 007.

In addition, The Macallan Edition Series 1-6, will also be offered with a starting price at HK$25,000.

The Macallan Limited Edition Series 1-6 (pic: handout)

All proceeds from the sale will go to Ocean Park Conservation Foundation, an NGO engaged in the conservation and research of Asian Biodiversity. Two specific programs will be funded, the Adult Horseshoe Crab Research Tagging program and The Conservation Actions for The Beale’s Eyed Turtle. The first program aims to protect the Horseshoe Crab by conducting survey, research and tagging of current populations. The second program aims to set up an artificial breeding program for restoring The Beale’s Eyed Turtle species. In parallel, education programs will run to raise public awareness on both endangered species endemic to Hong Kong.

Like this: Like Loading...