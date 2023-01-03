WINWSA has unveiled it final winners (pic: WINWSA)

Here are all the most influential women working in wine and spirits industry in 2022, according to WINWSA.

On the last day of 2022, Women in Wine & Spirits (WINWSA) has announced the final winners of what over 40 expert panelists voted to be the most influential women working in wine and spirits industry in 2022.

The results were judged from the “50 List of Influence” after final voting from judging panelists of more than 40 experts. The nomination procedure started from late September and altogether 120 nominations were collected from 24 different countries.

The 15 final winners from 7 categories include production of wine and spirits, wine and spirits business, media and publishing, consumption services of wine and spirits, education of wine and spirits, as well as marketing and promotion. The Vision Award on the other hand, is a special annual award given to outstanding female who have made exceptional contributions to sustainability in the wine and spirits industry. 

Scroll through to see all the winners!

