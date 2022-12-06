The auction of Château Mouton Rothschild's newly unveiled 2020 vintage including a unique superlot, the only Nebuchadnezzar (15L) of 2020, has fetched a total of €175,000 on December 2, the Bordeaux first growth has announced.

The proceeds, minus expenses, will be donated to the firefighters of the Bordeaux region (SDIS 33) to provide them with additional fire prevention equipment. This summer Bordeaux faced raging wildfires that threatened vineyards and winery work.

For the estate’s 2020 vintage, it has just revealed the vintage label illustrated by the British artist of Scottish origin Peter Doig. The painter combines echoes of Cézanne and Van Gogh with a fascinating personal reverie on the nocturnal birth of a great wine, seemingly brought to life by the strange magic of a song played on the guitar.

“In 2022, which promises to be a great vintage, parts of our region were ravaged by major wildfires. That is why, as we reveal the artist and the artwork created to illustrate the label of Château Mouton Rothschild 2020, we decided, in partnership with Sotheby’s, to organise the sale by auction of an exceptional lot, the entire proceeds from which will be donated to the firefighters of the Gironde department.

“In doing so, we wish to add our voice to the universal expressions of gratitude and admiration they so richly deserve and support their work in a practical way, especially in terms of prevention,” says Camille Sereys de Rothschild, Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild – owners of Château Mouton Rothschild.

The exceptional lot comprised a range of formats including an exclusive double-magnum with a label signed by the artist and the family, as well as six single bottles, three magnums, an Imperial and the only Nebuchadnezzar available to date.

The successful bidder and five guests will soon be coming to take delivery of the lot in person at the estate. As well as having a private tour, they will be invited to an exclusive lunch with a member of the Rothschild family.

