Consorzio di Tutela del Prosecco DOC (Prosecco DOC) has launched its first “Prosecco DOC x Restaurants Campaign” in Hong Kong, teaming up with some of the city’s best restaurants and hotels to bring Prosecco DOC to life and promote Italy’s beloved aperitif and food tradition to Hong Kong’s food and wine lovers.

Joining the line-up is: Limewood and Sip Song, from Hong Kong’s leading restaurant group Maximal Concepts; award-winning Italian restaurants including Giando and Cucina from Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel and Casa; and Venédia, sister restaurant of Michelin-starred Octavium and Fiata, the 8th highest ranking pizzeria on 50 Top Pizza’s Asia-Pacific list for 2022.

From now to early December each restaurant involved in the campaign will present a delectable and exclusive antipasti menu paired with a Prosecco DOC.

Prosecco DOC’s conviviality will be on full display at Limewood and Sip Song, two beachfront restaurants in Repulse Bay. At Limewood, chef Sebastian Comerso opted for a yellowtail crudo to bring out the freshness in the Prosecco DOC (HK$195), while at Thai restaurant Sip Song, chef Joel Lee aims to treat the city’s revelers to a classic pairing of Prosecco DOC with an elevated Thai staple Salmon fish cake (HK$ 240). For pizza lovers in the city, Hong Kong’s top-rated pizzeria Fiata offers a varied list of Prosecco DOCs to showcase the breath and depth of the Italian bubbles.

The versatility of Prosecco DOC with sweet and savory dishes is celebrated with Cucina’s curated afternoon tea set (HK$538 for two). For seafood lovers – an ideal pairing with Prosecco DOC – a full Italian seafood menu at the Venetian-inspired Cicchetti restaurant & bar, Casa, will be on offer (starter to desert HK$500).

At classic contemporary Italian restaurant Giando, Prosecco DOC’s role as a quality aperitif is highlighted with the restaurant’s refined Italian tasting menu. Last but not least, for anyone who adores traditional Italian flavors and the romance of Venice, you will be treated with a free glass of Prosecco DOC paired with the delightful, salted cod cooked in Venetian style with crispy white polenta​​, confit tomato at Venédia.

The Prosecco DOC x Restaurants Campaign aims to support Hong Kong’s resilient restaurant industry, highlight Prosecco DOC as a quality and diverse aperitif perfectly suited to antipasti-style grazing, and shine a light on the creativity of Hong Kong’s chefs and sommeliers.

The creative minds behind each pairing also opened up about the inspiration for each pairing. Their impressions of Prosecco DOC and the interviews can be watched here.

The promotions will be officially rolled out citywide starting from now till December 11. Be sure to post and share your dining experiences on social media by using hashtag #TasteProsecco #ProseccoDOC #TasteProsecco #ItalianGenio and tag @proseccodoc and @debrameiburgmw on Instagram and Facebook.

For more details, please visit the link here.

