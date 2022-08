Hong Kong’s wine imports in the first half of the year have shrunk under the weight of the city’s weakened economic growth, fifth wave of Covid, global shipping delays and recession fears.

Hong Kong’s wine imports in the first half of the year have shrunk under the weight of the city’s weakened economic growth, fifth wave of Covid, global shipping delays and recession fears.



Login Join Now This content is for Monthly membership and Annual membership members only.

Like this: Like Loading...