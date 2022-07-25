2002 La Romanée, Domaine Comte du Liger-Belair (Pic: Bonhams)

Six bottles of Domaine Comte du Liger-Belair La Romanée 2002 in original wooden case will lead Bonhams Fine and Rare Wine and Whisky Sale in Hong Kong on 19 August 2022.

The wines coming from a single owner collection with “impeccable provenance” could fetch HKD 360,000 at the sale.

Other Burgundy gems include six bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche 2006, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Richebourg 2005, Domaine Coche-Dury Corton-Charlemagne 2013, Château Trotanoy 1998, and Domaine Leflaive Bâtard-Montrachet 2010.

Domaine Comte du Liger-Belair La Romanée 2002 (pic: Bonhams)

Hugo Spencer, Bonhams Senior Specialist of Wine commented: “We are delighted to be offering a single-owner collection of fine wines in our August sale. The collector has assembled these through highly reputable merchants in the UK over the past two decades and they all come with impeccable provenance. Some of the highlights, such as the six-bottle OWC 2002 La Romanée, are in pristine, virtually untouched condition, still packed in their original tissues and straw casings. We expect a lot of interests in such rare finds as these.”

The sale also offers a strong selection of Japanese and Scotch whiskies. Among the highlights are old vintages including a Glenfiddich-50 year old. Bottled in 1991, it is one of the oldest productions of the family-owned distillery, and the liquor can date back to the 1930s.

Hanyu Ichiro’s Malt-The Game-1st Edition will also be on offer. The first release of the Game series, it is a playful collaboration between Japanese liquor retailer Shinanoya and Ichiro Akuto, the owner of the Chichibu Distillery.

Karuizawa-1984-30 year old-#3032-Noh, which was released for Japanese market will also go under the hammer.

