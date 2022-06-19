Paulo Pong, founder of Hong Kong's wine company Altaya Group, has been appointed by Hong Kong government as Chairman of the Board of the Ocean Park Corporation.

Paulo Pong, founder of Hong Kong’s wine company Altaya Group, has been appointed by Hong Kong government as Chairman of the Board of the Ocean Park Corporation, as it counts on the business-oriented entrepreneur to turn a profit for the troubled theme park.

Pong, who was appointed as Deputy Chairman two years ago, will be serving a a two-year term from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024, succeeding Lau Ming-wai.

Commenting on the appointment, Edward Yau Tang-wah, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, noted that Pong’s rich commercial experience, in-depth understanding of the future strategy and strong devotion has made him a suitable candidate to assume the chairmanship of the Board.

“Being the incumbent Deputy Chairman who joined the Board in 2019, Mr Pong has actively participated in charting the future strategy of Ocean Park and other important development projects of the Ocean Park Corporation,” said Yau.

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park (pic: Ocean Park)

Hong Kong’s second biggest theme park after Disneyland, Ocean Park was bailed out by Hong Kong government after it suffered cash difficulties because of the pandemic. In 2020, Hong Kong government handed it HK$5.4 billion, and last year legislators approved another HK$2.8 billion package.

Pong founded Altaya Wines in 2001 and today the company provides services to both private and trade customers ranging from wine list selections, consultation, menu pairing to export and wine investing.

It has one of the most extensive rare and fine wine selections with over 6,000 references from the best vineyards across the globe, according to its website.

Pong is also the Executive Director of Classified Group of restaurants and a partner in JIA Group, which operates 12 restaurants and bars across Hong Kong.

Like this: Like Loading...