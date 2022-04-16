Puchang Vineyard to offer over 8000 meals to Covid affected communities in Hong Kong

To support communities in Hong Kong affected by COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese winery Puchang Vineyard, located in Xinjiang with its roots in Hong Kong, is joining hands with renowned local painter Lam Tian Xing to offer over 8000 meals to underprivileged people.

Leveraging its well-established reputation, Puchang Vineyard owned by Hong Kong businessman K.K. Cheung is launching a special edition of its inaugural Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 to support the food rescue and food assistance program managed by local charity, Food Angel.

Food Angel is a Hong Kong organisation launched in 2011 with commitments to help the local underprivileged communities. One of its main programmes rescues edible surplus food from the food industry and turns them into nutritious meals for redistribution under strict safety protocols.

Puchang is releasing its inaugural 2013 Cabernet featuring label designed by artist Lam Tian Xing to raise money to feed underprivileged people in Hong Kong affected by Covid pandemic. (pic: Puchang Vineyard)

The fundraising wine, Puchang Cabernet Sauvignon 2013, is the last vintage produced by the renowned winemaker Gérard Colin before his passing in 2017. Known as a pioneer for Chinese wine, he is one of the first winemakers to acquire quality awards for a Chinese wine. He also worked as Director of DBR Lafite’s Chinese winery Domaine de Long Dai before its launch in 2019.

It will also come with a special label featuring a painting by renowned colour ink painter, aka “Master of the Hall of Boundlessness”, Lam Tian Xing is also the current chairman of the China Hong Kong Association and the Hong Kong International Exchange of Artist and Culture Association.

“The collaboration between Food Angel, Artist Lam Tian Xing and Puchang is based on our shared love and passion towards life. We very much resonate with Food Angel’s vision, ‘let lives be enriched through giving and receiving’. Giving back to our motherland through sustainable agriculture and contributing to our community development are also the key principles for Puchang’s work,” Puchang wrote on their website.

Echoing Puchang’s emphasis, the painting from Master Lam’s famous Lotus Series named ‘Gatherings’ (聚) presents his thoughts on the nature and his love and passion towards life.

Puchang Vineyard will sell the fundraising wine in their online retail shop from 12 April to 9 May, in which 70% of the received funds will be donated to Food Angel. Puchang is also selling the wine via their local distributor CWS Fine Wines, where 70% of all sales will be donated.

The target fundraising amount will be HK$100,000 (US$12,751), equivalent to 8300 meal boxes. Each bottle of wine sales is equal to 22 meal boxes served to the people in need.

The fundraising wine will be delivered to donors from May to June depending on the logistics situation.

Puchang Vineyard is a Hong Kong-based family-owned winery that produces organic wines in Turpan Valley, Xinjiang province of northwest China.

First established in 1975, the region shares the same latitude with some of the world’s best-known winemaking regions, but its potential was only unleashed when the Hong Kong businessman K.K. Cheung re-built the winery in 2008. As the winery sits in an oasis in the Gobi desert surrounded by continental climate, Cheung believed the region has a favourable condition for organic wine. Puchang’s wines have won awards on the international stage including Decanter World Wine Awards and Berlin International Wine Competition over the years.