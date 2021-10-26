‘Most elusive’ Cristal Vinothèque 2000 launched

Champagne house Louis Roederer has launched the 2000 Vinothèque, only the fourth vintage release of the extremely rare and extra-aged Cristal.

Following the release of 1995, 1996 and 1999, the latest Vinothèque enjoyed an extended ageing time of 20 years.

This cuvée was aged for 11 years “sur lattes ” followed by five years “sur pointes ” and benefitted from a further four years of rest after disgorgement.

“The Cristal 2000 was born in a chaotic year but has turned out to be quite a revelation, surprising us since day one with its remarkable finesse. It is without a doubt the most elusive of all the Cristal vintages yet has somehow become the one that best embodies the beauty of the Champagne region,” says the Champagne house.

Cristal Vinothèque 2000 (pic: Louis Roederer)

The growing season of 2000 vintage saw a succession of storms, accompanied by destructive hailstorms, the worst of which was in the Montagne de Reims on 2 July. Summer saw oceanic weather conditions and gave rise to a very classic style of wine: smooth, lush, elegant and precise. These seductive and discreetly powerful wines show the beauty of the Chardonnay varietal at its finest.

The careful and painstaking ageing process orchestrated by Cellar Master, Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon, has worked its magic on this unique work of art, lending it complexity, depth, mature aromas and smooth textures.

The notes of the original Cristal are intertwined with surprisingly fresh saline overtones. The wine exhales. “Not quite the same, but not really different either. More ‘Cristal’ than ever,” as the house describes.

Available as a white and a rosé, Cristal Vinothèque 2000 is described a “Grand Vin de Champagne”.

The wine is exclusively available in Hong Kong through Links Concept.