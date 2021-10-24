Rhone superstar Chêne Bleu finds home with ASC Fine Wines

ASC Fine Wines, China’s leading fine wine importer and distributor, has inked an exclusive strategic partnership with Chêne Bleu, a critically-acclaimed, super-premium wine producer from southern Rhône,France for the Chinese market.

Considered a rising star in the world of fine wine, Chêne Bleu wines come from the idyllic vineyard of the Rolet family, in the heart of the Southern Rhône on the border of Gigondas, in the up-and-coming Ventoux wine region.

Husband and wife team Xavier and Nicole Rolet (picture: ASC Fine Wines)

Chene Bleau practices sustainable, organic and biodynamic viticulture (picture: ASC Fine Wines)

This ancient site is special and exciting: it is nestled in a protected mountain saddle way up at over 550 metres, in the heart of a UNESCO Biosphere forest, with extraordinary pollution-free biodiversity.

It continually protects and nurtures its incredible habitat, which contributes to the unique style, engaging complexity, remarkable aging potential and sustainable quality of its award-winning wines. The winery has an ardent quest to make superlative age-worthy wines, but avoids harmful additives in the winery and leaves this ancient land in better condition than it was entrusted to the family.

Launched in 2011 by husband and wife team Xavier and Nicole Rolet, the winery is one of the most exciting wines from Rhone and boasts all-star vinification team including Philippe Cambie, who is praised by Wine Spectator as “the most successful winemaking consultant in France’s Southern Rhône Valley.”

The famous blue oak tree at Chene Bleu (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

Old vines at Chene Bleu (picture: ASC Fine Wines)

“We are constantly challenged by the extreme conditions of the terrain, which push us beyond normal boundaries and connect us with other like-minded wine enthusiasts who appreciate our uncompromising, no-short-cuts approach and the wines that want to be better tasting and better for the planet,” said Nicole Rolet, Principal of Chêne Bleu, “We are proud that today we are starting a new partnership with ASC Fine Wines in the compounding value of friendship and mindful collaboration to bring our wines to consumers in China.”

The winery’s 30 hectare vineyard is planted predominantly with mature Grenache and Syrah. Over the last decade, the winery has also added smaller quantities of other traditional Rhône white varietals such as Roussanne, Marsanne, Viognier, Clairette, as well as Mourvèdre to complement its classic Rhône base.

Makoto Nagae, Chief Executive Officer of ASC Fine Wines, commented, “The motto of Chêne Bleu is non mihi, non tibi, sed nobis in Latin, meaning ‘not mine, not yours, but ours.’ This in fact summarizes ASC’s core value of stakeholder capitalism. This philosophy at the heart of our work has also long been the value of ASC’s parent company Suntory Group that is Giving Back to Society or 三得利利益三分主义 in Chinese and Japanese.

Chene Bleu wine range (picture: ASC Fine Wines)

“As with a great bottle of Chêne Bleu, the pleasure is magnified, the value multiplied, in sharing. We are proud that from today ASC and Chêne Bleu will have a shared future in this market with our unwavering pursuit of quality and commitment to consumers.”

Mario Aron, Chief Operating Officer of ASC Fine Wines, adds, “Terroir, people, sustainability are the three cornerstones that Chêne Bleu and ASC offer to distinguished wine lovers of China.”