ASC launches Chateau de la Font du Loup for China

ASC Fine Wines, China’s leading fine wine importer and distributor, has added Chateau de la Font du Loup, the artisan wine producer of Chateauneuf du Pape, to its portfolio, expanding its fine wine range for mainland China and Hong Kong markets.

Chateau de la Font du Loup can be translated into “Fountain of the Wolf.” The name according to the Southern Rhone Valley local folklore dates back to a time when wolves drank from the various springs located on the property. It’s also the name of lieu-dit, where many of their vines are planted.

Font du Loup has been in the Melia family since 1942 and is now run by the extremely charming Anne Charlotte Melia-Bachas with her husband Laurent Bachas.

Anne Charlotte Melia-Bachas and her husband Laurent Bachas today runs the estate (picture supplied by ASC Fine Wines)

It owns 19.5 hectares of vines including 4 hectares of old vine Grenache. Much of their terroir is located on cooler, sandy soils that is often effected by the famed Mistral winds that hit the region. One hectare is devoted to the production of white wine, while the remaining 18.5 hectares are used for planting grapes suited for their red Chateauneuf du Pape wine.

The vineyards are also farmed organically.

Speaking of Chateau de la Font du Loup’s addition, Makoto Nagae, CEO of ASC Fine Wines, said: “Chateau de la Font du Loup came into being when it was purchased by the Charles Melia family in 1942. However, it took over three decades of dedication and perseverance until 1979 before the first estate bottled wines were produced and sold under the name. This commitment for quality and the virtue of perseverance are likewise deeply rooted in ASC and its group company Suntory.

“All of us are companies founded with great ambitions, bold to take challenges that others think are impossible, striving hard to realize our big dreams. We feel greatly honored to welcome Chateau de la Font du Loup to be a part of ASC’s portfolio of wines that shine with the radiance of true craftsmanship,” he continued.

Chateau de la Font du loup (picture supplied by ASC Fine Wines)

Mario Aron, COO of ASC Fine Wines, added: “Today, the Chateau de la Font de Loup estate is managed by Anne-Charlotte Melia and her husband Laurent Bachas. The vineyards are 100% organically farmed. Its wines favour grace and complexity over sheer power. It is definite the choice of genuine wine lovers in Mainland China, Hongkong and the world over.”

Commenting on the new partnership with ASC, the owner of Chateau de la Font de Loup Anne-Charlotte Melia said: “Laurent and I are absolutely thrilled that we will have ASC as our exclusive distribution partner in Mainland China and Hongkong. Together with ASC we will bring to Chinese wine lovers the wines of our unique terroir where wild Mistral winds howl and elegance reigns supreme.”