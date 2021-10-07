Four women join forces to bring sustainable wines to Sai Ying Pun

The owner of the popular Brut! restaurant and wine bar in Hong Kong has teamed up with three like-minded women to deliver sustainable and boutique wines to wine lovers through their newly-opened retail and e-commerce sustainable wine store, CRUSHED, in Sai Ying Pun.

The project is kick-started by four inspired women – Camille Lisette Glass, Jamie Falco, Fifi Kirstein and Leigh-Ann Luckett – with decades of combined experiences in wine, restaurant and marketing.

CRUSHED, a new wine shop in Sai Ying Pun, is now open (pic: Crushed)

Unlike the usual pick-and-buy shopping experience, they are curating an in-store and online experience for the community to help them understand the tastes, smells and sensations they’re experiencing.

Wine prices at the store are designed to be approachable and competitive, ranging from HK$60 – HK$596.

“At Crushed, we bring you wine with so much character that there’s no need for jargon or fancy wine words, the bottles speak for themselves. The concept is intended to create a space that showcases these kinds of wines and allows people to see and experience them the same way we do,” comments Camille Glass, of Brut!

Added to that, the team hopes to support winemakers and wine growers who sow sustainability in their vineyards, cellars and communities, by telling the stories of how they contribute to sustainability.

According to the founders, all of the winemakers they choose to work with are incorporating environmental, community or humanity value into wine-making.

You can find CRUSHED at Shop B, G/F 35 – 37 First Street, Sai Ying Pun.