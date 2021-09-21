Sotheby’s to offer rare vintages direct from CHANEL Vineyards

To celebrate 25 years of CHANEL’s ownership of the historic Rauzan-Ségla and Canon in the wine region of Bordeaux, Sotheby’s is presenting a selection of untouched vintage wines direct from the vineyards in the upcoming auction “Rauzan-Ségla & Canon | From One Bank to Another | A Celebration Direct from the CHANEL Vineyard”.

The sale comprises over 900 lots and features a range of sixty rare vintages with a combined estimate of £730,000. The vintage wines span from 1917 to 2020, delivered in various sizes from standard bottle to Melchior （18 liters）. The wines will be open for bidding on 15 October and culminate in a live auction on 29 October in London.

One of the selections features pre-War vintages including three bottles of Château Canon 1926 estimated at £950-1,400 and three Magnums of the 1933 vintage.

The most highly-priced wine is a rare bespoke barrel of Château Canon 2020 estimated at £24,000-32,000 by Sotheby’s.

A rare bespoke barrel of Château Canon 2020 (pic: Sotheby’s)

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby’s Wine, said, “Offering such an incredible range of great vintages directly from Château Rauzan Segla and Château Canon – wines that have never left the cellars of either property until now – will provide lovers of these two great Châteaux an extraordinary opportunity to acquire, taste and enjoy historic wines in pristine condition.”

The iconic French estates Rauzan-Ségla and Canon châteaux are situated between Margaux and Saint-Émilion, with more than 100 years of winemaking history on the banks in Gironde estuary. Recognized as renowned wines dating back centuries, the historic auction would mark the first time the wines carried a Grand Cru and Premier Cru classification in this generation.

Château Rauzan-Ségla, rare large formats including a Melchior (18L) and a Nebuchadnezzar (15L) © Mathilde Raison

Nicolas Audebert, Managing Director of châteaux Rauzan-Ségla, Canon, Berliquet and Domaine de l’Ile, states, “The key words at Rauzan-Ségla and Canon are know-how, elegance and timelessness, values shared by CHANEL, which has been supporting the châteaux for 25 years. With this sale, Sotheby’s is highlighting the exceptional longevity of our wines. We are very happy to be sharing our collections with fine wine lovers around the world.”

Along with the rare wine collections, the sale comes with several exclusive experiences including tours and unique stays in the vineyards and châteaux, or visits to Coco Chanel’s apartment in Paris, CHANEL’s art houses and flower fields – the birthplace of French perfumery – in Grasse.