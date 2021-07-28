Free beer and Champagne discount as Hong Kong toasts historic gold medal

Hong Kong’s “Fencing God” Edgar Cheung’s first Olympics gold medal win has triggered a city-wide celebration with merchants offerings free beers and Champagne discounts to toast Cheung’s historic victory.

Over night on Monday Edgar Cheung’s Olympic win, the first in 25 years for Hong Kong, has united the city with political leaders, celebrities, business owners and residents all pouring congratulatory messages to the 24-year-old fencing sensation.

Retailers, restaurants and wine merchants on Monday launched limited time offers including free beer, free drinks and Champagne discounts to mark Cheung’s historic win.

Simon Wong, CEO of Hong Kong dining group LH Group, wrote on his social media that anyone aged over 18 eating at the company’s over 10 different Japanese restaurants including Gyu-Kaku (牛角), On-Yasai (温野菜) and Mou Mou Club (牛涮鍋) will be given with a free beer to celebrate Leung’s outstanding achievement.

More retailers, supermarkets, bakeries and even hot pot restaurants slashed prices to celebrate the gold medalist’s victory.

Anyone bearing the same Chinese first name as the Olympic champion – Ka Long – can get a free tea at 花斑茶社 and a free cheesecake at Masterman Mr.Cheesecake.

Northeast Wines & Spirits is offering Champagne discount to celebrate Cheung’s triumph (pic: Northeast Wines & Spirits)

Hong Kong’s wine and liquor store Under the Moon is giving out free sparkling wine at its store to customers.

Northeast Wines & Spirits is slashing its Piper-Heidsieck Brut Cuvee by 25% for 24 hours only to toast Cheung’s gold medal.

The 24-year-old foil fencer beat defending champion Daniele Garozzo from Italy to clinch the gold medal on Monday night.

For his achievement, Cheung will also get HK$5 million cash reward from Hong Kong government as well as HK$2.5 million donation from his former school, Lam Tai Fai College, on top of free MTR ride for life, free furniture supply from furnishing store Pricerite and among other perks.