La Gioiosa ranked as the most popular Prosecco Rosé

Less than a year after Italian government greenlit the new Prosecco rosé, a clear winner has emerged for this sparkling pink wine category.

Based on latest data released by IRI, a data analytics and market research company, La Gioiosa Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut accounts for 13% of all retail sales and is the top seller of the prosecco rosé category since the wine category first became available in Italy last November till March this year.

Interestingly, La Gioiosa came on top despite the fact it is priced slightly higher than its competitors and the category’s average price.

The Italian prosecco consorizio approved Prosecco rosé as the latest category produced in the DOC region last May. It’s made available in Italy in November and later in export markets this year.

La Gioiosa prosecco rosé (pic: Simona Bruno)

Based on the DOC rules, Prosecco rosé may include up to 15% Pinot Noir alongside Prosecco’s signature Glera grape.

Production from the first vintage, 2019, is roughly around 20 million bottles, while for the 2020 vintage, volume will more than double to 40- 50 million, according to Decanter.

Most of the prosecco rosé became available to the US and Asia in January this year.

“We are overjoyed that La Gioiosa Prosecco DOC Rosé quickly became one of our winery’s best seller,” La Gioiosa international export director Flavio Geretto told Dobianchi website. “We all thought that Prosecco Rosé would be a hit but it was still uncertain as to how the market would react. The fact that our Prosecco Rosé Brut has sold so well is an indication that consumers have confidence in our brand, even when we introduce a new product. We couldn’t be happier.”

La Gioiosa director of sales for the Off Premise market in Italy, Mirko Baggio, further added: “The response was so positive that it just took a few months for Prosecco DOC Rosé to revitalize the entire sparkling rosé category.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that La Gioiosa Prosecco DOC Rosé is the top-seller of the appellation in the ‘off trade’ market (supermarkets and convenience stores). The even more important result becomes apparent if you look at the average retail price. Our wine has the highest average retail price among the top-selling brands” in the channels above.”