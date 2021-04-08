Torres’ Marimar Estate celebrates 25 years of La Masía Pinot

Marimar Estate, the Californian winery owned by Marimar Torres, from the fourth generation of the Torres family, has released its 2017 vintage of La Masía Pinot Noir, the 25th anniversary vintage.

Created in 1992, the winery is built in the style of a Catalan masía (farmhouse), paying tribute to its Spanish root. This is also the same year when the Summer Olympic Games was held in Barcelona.

Marimar Estate La Masía Pinot Noir (pic: Marimar Estate)

Marimar planted the Pinot Noir vines in 1988 and contrary to conventions, the vines are planted at a density four times higher than the Californian norm per hectare. This allows for lower yields to encourage the development of more refined and concentrated aromas in the grapes.

The eight-hectare vineyard, named Don Miguel in honour of her father, is located in Green Valley, the coldest and foggiest area of the Russian River Valley, just 15 kilometres from the Pacific Ocean and ideal for growing this variety.

Each plot and clone (four different clones of the variety are grown) used for La Masía is vinified separately in small stainless steel vats and then aged in French oak barrels. The result is an intense, elegant wine, with silky tannins and well-integrated oak that anticipate long ageing potential.

This was the second wine that Marimar made in California, after Chardonnay. In 2006, the name ‘La Masía’ was adopted for the label – alluding to the Catalan inspiration of the winery.

In 2017, the winery also obtained the sustainability certification awarded by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. It covers not only the organic practices but also the ecosystem created throughout the property, combining economic efficiency, social equity and ecological balance.

The wine is available in Hong Kong and Macau via Links Concept.