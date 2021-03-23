Hospices de Beaune appoints Sotheby’s as auctioneer

The Hospices Civils de Beaune has confirmed the appointment of auction house Sotheby’s as the new host of its annual Hospices de Beaune wine auction, the oldest charity wine auction in the world, for the next five years, replacing Christie’s.

The 161st Edition will be held at the Halles de Beaune on November 21st, the third Sunday in November, as per tradition.

François Poher, Head of the Hospices Civils de Beaune, said: “After a tender procedure launched in mid-December, we have chosen Sotheby’s proposal. For the next five years, we will work together to deepen knowledge of our domaine, its wines and our sale for the benefit of all of Burgundy. We will also work to preserve the centuries-old character and heritage of our hospital institution and further strengthen its capacity to invest in the service of the people of our region.”

Mario Tavella, President of Sotheby’s France and Chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, said: “Sotheby’s is proud to work alongside the Hospices de Beaune as organiser of its charity auction and also to promote the cultural initiatives that punctuate the year of this honourable institution. This year will mark the launch of Sotheby’s wine sales in France and we are honoured by the trust placed in us by the Hospices de Beaune and look forward to beginning our work with their team this week.”

Hospices de Beaune auction scene (pic: BIVB)

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head, Sotheby’s Wine, said: “It is one of the greatest highlights of my career to be able to participate in this sale. There is no greater honour for our international team than to organise the most famous and oldest wine auction in the world. Since 1859, this sale has set benchmark pricing for the new vintage in Burgundy, acting as an economic gauge for the region. We will work diligently to further promote the wines of Burgundy throughout the world, expanding on the enormous interest and market growth that already exists.”

Richie continued: “Our entire global team, from Europe to Asia to the Americas, looks forward to drawing even wider attention to the important work of the Hospices, as well as the very high quality of their wines, using our digital reach and innovation, as well as our relationships with many of the world’s greatest wine lovers and collectors.

“We also look forward to working with the team at the Hospices de Beaune to preserve the historic significance of those three special days in November – Les Trois Glorieuses – and enhance the auction experience for the local community, for all the visitors to Beaune, as well as for those who cannot attend in person and can participate using Sotheby’s innovative digital platform.”

More on the Hospices Civils de Beaune

The history of the Hospices Civils de Beaune began in 1443 with the wish of Nicolas Rolin and Guigone de Salins to build a hospital: the Hôtel-Dieu. The founders’ charitable endeavour and act of patronage instituted a tradition that has allowed the Hospices de Beaune to flourish throughout history under exceptional conditions. Today, the Hospices Civils de Beaune includes the hospital centres of Beaune, Arnay-le-Duc, Seurre and Nuits-St-Georges. The Philippe Le Bon Hospital in Beaune is the support establishment of the Groupement Hospitalier de Territoire du Sud Côte-d’Or.

The hospital has a prestigious vineyard in Beaune of 60 hectares of the best Burgundy appellations. All of these vineyards come from bequests and donations, and their production is sold each year at auction on the third Sunday of November, as part of the most famous charity sale in the world. Thus, through its heritage, this hospital institution plays a leading role in the two major activities of Beaune and its region: tourism and wine.

The auction, which can include more than 500 lots, is the most famous and oldest charity wine auction in the world (established in 1859).