Vinitaly postponed to 2022

The 54th edition of Vinitaly has been postponed again due to ongoing Covid-19 to April 2022, its organizer Veronafiere announced this week after the pandemic disrupted 2020 and 2021 editions.

The 2021 edition was originally planned to be held in June this year but due to the ongoing travel restrictions and Europe’s slow vaccination rollout, the leading Italian wine show was again rescheduled for April 10-13, 2022.

OperaWine however will still go on June 19 and 20 with Wine Spectator, according to the organizer.

“The ongoing uncertainties within the national and international scenario and the extended lockdowns have prompted us to reschedule the exhibition definitively to 2022,” said Maurizio Danese, President of Veronafiere S.p.A.

Vintialy masterclass (pic: vinitaly)

“It is a question of making an albeit painful choice of responsibility; yet another compulsory halt that deprives Italian wine of its landmark event for national and international promotion. While waiting for the scenario to become more favourable once again,” Danese continued.

Against this background, the CEO of Veronafiere, Giovanni Mantovani, added: “We confirm OperaWine attended by Wine Spectator and the top companies in the sector identified by the American magazine for the 10th anniversary of this event, which remains scheduled in Verona next 19-20 June. The event will focus on restarting the sector, thanks to the involvement of the trade press and national and international operators,” said Mantovani, “and will also act as a point of attraction and a driving force for all the wine companies keen to take part in a b2b calendar that Veronafiere is already preparing.”

Operawine will be preceded by the Vinitaly Design international Packaging Competition (11 June) and Vinitaly 5 Stars Wine The book (16-18 June). The Vinitaly international Academy (21-24 June) will close the attended events scheduled for the summer.

In China, Vinitaly will participate in China Food and Drinks Fair (Chengdu) on 3-6 April and then Wine to Asia (Shenzhen, 8-10 June).

Other international wine fairs such as Prowein Düsseldorf (19 to 23 March 2021) was also cancelled this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and will take place again in 2022.



