International Congress of Chinese Cuisine & Wine to take place in Singapore

Domaine de Long Dai – part of Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) – will be taking part in ICCCW 2021.

To be held in Singapore, the dates of International Congress of Chinese Cuisine & Wine are26 to 28 November 2021.

Being 10 months away, I am hopeful ICCCW 2021will be a reality.

My optimism will be tested by an event four months from now.

Singapore will be the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) May 25 to 28 2021.

pic: Domaine de Long Dai

pic: Domaine de Long Dai

pic: Domaine de Long Dai

pic: Domaine de Long Dai

The Swiss organisers had moved their annual event from Davos mainly because of their confidence in the way the Singapore Government and health authorities have handled the Covid pandemic.

Participants coming to Singapore will have to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival Covid tests. And observe safe management measures when in the country.

The previous World Economic Forum took place in January 2019 and attracted about 3,000 participants in Davos.

Vaccination Programme

Singapore began its vaccination programme on 30 December 2020.

The Singapore Government expects that by the third quarter – September 2021 – everyone (who wants to) will be vaccinated in Singapore.

Vaccination – which is not compulsory – is free to all Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

We urge you to Save the Dates for ICCCW 26 to 28 November 2021.

*The article is fist posted on chngpohtiong.com, and you can reach it here.