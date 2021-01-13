Wine Scholar Guild appoints Asia ambassador

The Wine Scholar Guild (WSG), a specialized wine certification provider on the wines of France, Italy and Spain, has appointed an ambassador for Asia, its fastest-growing market so far, to drive its regional growth.

Originally launched in the US in 2005 as the French Wine Society, WSG later rebranded to the Wine Scholar Guild as it added specialized study programs on the wines of Italy and Spain.

In just 15 years, the wine education provider says it has become a global organization with close to 100 program providers in 40 countries. It serves as an alternative to WSET education.

As wine education becomes more and more popular in China and rest of Asia, the region has been WSG’s fastest growing market for WSG programs in the past three years, with partner schools across China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.

Hong Kong-based wine educator Corinne Mui is appointed as WSG ambassador for Asia (pic: WSG)

To support this growth and pave the way for an even stronger presence in Asia, the organization appointed wine educator Corinne Mui as WSG Ambassador for Asia. Mui will also bring a team of professionals to support her in this new role.

Based in Hong Kong, Mui has 15 years of experience of wine education in Asia. As the former COO of Asia Wine Service Education Center (AWSEC), WSG’s first program provider in Asia, she has been at the forefront of introducing WSG programs to Hong Kong and China since 2013.

Commenting on the expansion in Aisa, WSG founder and president Julien Camus, says: “As school COO and instructor, Corinne has been part of the WSG family for years. She has a comprehensive understanding of the WSG programs and embodies the core values of the Wine Scholar Guild: being inclusive, student-centric and academically rigorous.

“Her exceptional familiarity with wine education in Asia will be invaluable in developing the reach of WSG programs and supporting our existing network of program providers in Asia.”

“People in Asia are looking for very specialised and more in-depth wine education which is exactly what WSG programs offer. I’m thrilled to take up this exciting new challenge as WSG Ambassador and I really hope to bring first class wine education to new channels across Asia.” stated Mui, the newly appointed WSG Ambassador in Asia.