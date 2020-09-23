Bonhams to host Cape Winemakers Guild Auction

The Cape Winemakers Guild Auction has partnered with auction house Bonhams for this year’s upcoming two South African wine auctions, offering collectors an opportunity to bid on current and previous CWG Auction Wines from top South African winemakers’ personal vinotheques.

The CWG Vinotheque Auction hosted by Bonhams will feature small collections of past CWG Auction wines stored in the Guild members’ private cellars.

All funds raised will be placed in a trust to help winemakers keep their businesses afloat in the aftermath of Covid-19 in order to continue employing those who depend on an income from the wine industry.

Bidders will be able to place their bids on the Bonham’s website over a two-week period from Friday, 18 September 2020 until 16:00 (London time) on Saturday, 3 October 2020.

Bidders from last year’s CWG auction

The Guild’s annual auction, 2020 Nedbank CWG Auction, will also be hosted by Bonhams through online bidding on October 3, offering current CWG lots.

“We live in unprecedented times and as leaders of the industry, the Guild has taken a pragmatic yet positive approach to the challenges we are faced with, ensuring that we can continue to support our communities, our customers, and our members.” says Andrea Mullineux, CWG Chair.

“Bonhams is delighted to be supporting not only the Nedbank CWG Auction – for the second year running – but also the special CWG Vinotheque Auction to raise funds for vineyards, and the people who work there, hit by the economic effect of Covid-19.” says Global Director of Fine Wine, Master of Wine Richard Harvey.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to declare a National State of Disaster, all indicators show that the regulations which prohibit all social gatherings will continue to remain in force for some time to come.

The CWG has cancelled all local public events for the remainder of 2020, due to health concerns.

Registrations for both Auctions are now open on the Bonham’s website.