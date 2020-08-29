WSET launches education fund for students in Asia Pacific

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has launched a fund to provide assistance to at least 200 students in Asia Pacific each year to help further their studies in wine and spirits.

Launched by WSET’s Asia Pacific subsidiary, the bursary fund was set up in collaboration with companies, organisations and individual philanthropists in the region. The fund will enable recipients to take the Level 1-3 WSET course that best meets their needs.

Any potential students of legal drinking age who are otherwise unable to attend WSET courses can apply for the fund if they can demonstrate their need for training and provide evidence of financial hardship or other disadvantage.

Jude Mullins, Managing Director, WSET Asia Pacific, comments, “Our mission as a business is to provide education and training to inspire and empower people who work in, or would like to work in, the global drinks industry. Our new student bursary fund will help us to fulfil this mission by providing wider access to our qualifications for students in the Asia Pacific region in these challenging times and beyond.”

The bursary fund will cover a fixed financial contribution towards the cost of taking a WSET course. Recipients will be able to study with a local WSET course provider of their choice.

Ian Harris, WSET CEO, adds: “Asia Pacific is one of WSET’s most important markets with over 33,000 candidates in the last full academic year and more than 150 course providers. Many members of the Asia Pacific drinks industry are already part of the global WSET family of students and educators. This initiative forms part of our global strategy to help to make the drinks industry more inclusive by giving wider access to our qualifications in every market.”

Individuals interested in applying for a bursary can visit WSET Asia Pacific Student Bursary Fund for an application form.

According to WSET, the Student Bursary Fund aims to help a minimum of 200 students every year and it hopes to work with additional partners in order to support many more places.

To find out more about the fund, please visit WSET Asia Pacific Student Bursary Fund.