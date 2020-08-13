China on-premise report 2020 released

The newly released 2020 China On-Premise Report provides rare and important data about “on-premise distribution and the best selling wines in China”, according to its introduction.

The survey work is managed by Australian firm Wine Business Solutions (WBS) Principal, Peter McAtamney, who has a global understanding of the wine business and the on-premise industry.

It is the second report on China On-Premise from WBS, which has 10 years of experience in this type of reporting on other international markets.

According to WBS’ Peter McAtamney, “Our research shows that prices were still rising strongly as the pandemic hit. Any downward adjustment is, therefore, likely to still leave China in a favorable position when compared to selling in most mature markets.”

“China was already well on the road to recovery as the rest of the world experienced the worst of COVID19. On-line sales are now booming in China, but the On-Premise will continue to be fundamental to awareness, trial, endorsement and brand building.”

The report also indicates change is coming to the Chinese wine market as Peter states, “The most important broad change over the last 12 months has been a move away from New World Wines and towards the Old World.”

Share of Total Wine Listings by Country

There are 88 pages of analysis and almost 100 charts and diagrams covering :

• who the best Importers and Distributors are,

• what the best paths to market are,

• what the most listed wine brands, source countries, regions and styles are,

• what restaurants charge by-the-bottle / by-the glass and

• how much wine business owners can expect to make from On-Premise sales

to restaurants Nationally and on a Region by Region basis.

About the Sample

WBS’s Wine On-Premise China 2020 survey is a collaboration with the ‘China Wine List of the Year Awards.’ This means WBS have access to five years of wine list data. For the purpose of comparison and analysis of trends, they are using 54,000 listings taken from 2019, 2018 and 2016 entries into the ‘China Wine List of the Year Awards” competition.

