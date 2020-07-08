LVMH’s Chinese wine Ao Yun 2016 released

The fourth vintage of Ao Yun, the Chinese wine owned by LVMH, was released in the UK yesterday at £2,340 per case (12 bottles), offering a 10% discount for its best rated wine yet.

The 2016 vintage is released four years after the wine became the first-traded Chinese wine traded in secondary markets.

The latest Ao Yun is released with a 10% discount.

The vintage is the latest offering from the Chinese estate located 2,000 meters above sea level in southwestern Shangri-la region.

The wine, a blend of 74% Cabernet Sauvignon and 20% Cabernet Franc, is described by American wine critic James Suckling as being “very pure” and was awarded 96 points by the critic, the highest rated Ao Yun so far from Suckling.

Despite its high score, the latest release saw its price drop by 10% compared to the 2015 vintage. “Buyers with an eye on Chinese wines who are also looking for relative value might find some excitement in today’s release,” wrote Liv-Ex.

Back in 2016, the 2013 vintage of Ao Yun became the first Chinese wine to trade on Liv-ex shortly after it was released. At the time, the excitement surrounding the release led to a flurry of activity on the market with trades ranging between £2,820 and £3,200 per 12×75.

Ao Yun is the first premium Chinese wine produced by the luxury group LVMH in China. The creation of the wine was seen as a validation for the country’s wine production prowess and its terroir.

The winery is located in southwestern Yunnan province bordering Laos and Myanmar, its wines are made from grapes grown between 2,000 and 2,600 meters above sea level in Shangri-la region.