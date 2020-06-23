Coravin launches new model with ‘intuitive’ SmartClamps™ in Hong Kong

Coravin has added a new addition to its wine preservation system with SmartClamps™ that promises an “easier and smarter” way to use the device for beginners and first-time users. The device is now available in Hong Kong starting from June.

The SmartClamps™ comes with Model Three and Model Six, which allows users to “pour any wine at any time, in any amount without opening the bottle and most importantly, in an easier and smarter way,” the company says.

Coravin Model Six with SmartClamps™

The SmartClamps™ previously was only used on the company’s most premium system, the Model Eleven.

Beginners and first-time users can align the easy-on and easy-off SmartClamps™ over the neck of the bottle and push down firmly on the handle in one fluid motion to draw out wines.

The new systems launched in Hong Kong also come with a Coravin Standard Screw Cap in their packaging, which enables wine lovers to unlock New World wine choices and preserve them for up to three months, according to the company.

The Model Three with SmartClamps package retails for HK$2,080 in Hong Kong. The Model Six comes in three different colors which are piano black, candy apple red and silver, and retails for HK$3,280.

The Coravin system works by inserting a pointy hollow needle through the cork and pressurising the bottle with Argon gas to pour the wine out. As users remove the device after pouring, the cork naturally reseals allowing the wine to stay fresh for up to months or even years, as the company promises.

Edouard Delaunay Cote de Nuits Villages Les Combes 2017 and Bourgogne Aligote 2018

For Father’s Day promo, the company partnered with Altaya Wines to launch an Edouard Delaunay x Coravin limited offer from now till July 17 for HK$3950.

The full set includes three bottles each for an Edouard Delaunay Bourgogne Aligote 2018 and a Cote de Nuits Villages Les Combes 2017, a Coravin Model Six and a Coravin Aerator.