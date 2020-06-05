MHD takes over distribution for Mouton Cadet in China

Moët Hennessy Diageo China has taken over distribution for the popular Bordeaux wine brand, Mouton Cadet, owned by Baron Philippe de Rothschild for the mainland China market, the company has announced.

This makes the third distribution change for Mouton Cadet in mainland China of recent years, after it broke off partnership with Australian Wine Giant Treasury Wine Estates following a long-term collaboration with Torres China.

in addition to the volume-driven brand Mouton Cadet, Moët Hennessy Diageo China will also have the exclusive importation and distribution rights to the French wine group’s Chilean brand, Mapu.

“I strongly believe in this partnership. No doubt long-term business relationships will be made. Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Moët Hennessy share the same high standard for quality, we build brands with passion and have the same “never-give-up” mentality. I trust Moët Hennessy, together we will build the Mouton Cadet story and Mapu legend in China,” said Véronique Hombroekx, Deputy Managing Director of Baron Philippe de Rothschild.

“I’m very happy to have concluded such an exciting partnership with Baron Philippe de Rothschild. I’m convinced that the complementarity of Mouton Cadet and Mapu with our portfolio and the Spirit of Conquest we share together will be the foundation for new successes in China,” added Jean-Marc Lacave, Executive Vice President Global Distribution, Moët Hennessy.

Created in 1930s, Mouton Cadet is an inexpensive and generic Bordeaux wine range under the Baron Philippe de Rothschild family which also owns Bordeaux first growth Château Mouton Rothschild, Château Clerc Milon, Château d’Armailhac, Opus One in Napa and Almaviva in Chile.

It was first introduced to China through Torres China, which Baron Philippe de Rothschild owns a minority share. In 2017 the two ended the partnership and Mouton Cadet switched to TWE.

It’s ranked among one of the world’s top selling wine brands but its sales in China seem to have always lag behind another Rothschild, Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite)’s Bordeaux AOC wines legende and Saga.