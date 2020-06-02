James Halliday puts 250 bottles of DRC up for sale

Acclaimed Australian wine critic, James Halliday, is putting his personal collection of 250 bottles of the rarefied Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) up for sale, which will make the online auction “the biggest of its kind in Australian history”, according to auction house Langton’s.



His collection of 250 bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) – widely considered the world’s greatest wine producer – is expected to fetch at least AU$1 million (US$680,000).

“As I approach my 82nd birthday I have decided to sell a selection of wines from my collection. I hope it will give opportunities for the many wine lovers around the world to start or add to a collection of these wines,” Halliday said.

James Halliday (left) photo source: Langton’s

The auction, which opened on May 30, is held online through fine wine auction and private brokerage house Langton’s. The average bottle price is estimated at AU$4,000, with prices starting from AU$2,000 per bottle.

The pinnacle of the collection is a Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche from 1999, which is valued to go under the hammer for AU$10,000.

“We are privileged to be selling Australia’s most significant cellar at auction. The wines have incredible provenance, purchased directly from DRC, and have been kept in immaculate cellaring conditions in James Halliday’s private cellar,” said Langton’s Head of Auctions Tamara Grischy.

Burgundy’s DRC is renowned for its ethereal and mythical Pinot Noirs from the most expensive vineyard real estate in the world. Romanee Conti, La Tâche, Grands Echezeaux, Echezeaux, Romanee Vivant are plots of Grand Cru land that have consistently produced the most exquisite and desirable wines in the world for at least 400 years.

Each of the wines going under the hammer will also come with a certificate of authenticity from Langton’s, personally signed by James Halliday, according to the auction house.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase not only some of the world’s greatest wines, but to get them straight from the private cellar of Australia’s most respected name in wine,” said Langton’s General Manager Jeremy Parham.

“I have been collecting – and consuming – wine for over 60 years, initially with a focus on Australian wine, then expanding to experience and gradually understand the great wines of the world. I’m looking forward to sharing these incredible wines with other enthusiasts,” Halliday said.

The wine critic is considered the most successful, prolific and influential wine writer that Australia has ever known. His scores and opinions in James Halliday Wine Companion are widely used by wineries and consumers.

The auction will close on June 28th at 7pm (AEST) on Langtons.com.au.