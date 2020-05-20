Japanese whisky leads Bonhams online auction in Hong Kong

Japanese whisky led Bonhams’ online wine and whisky auction on May 16 with the top lot ‘Ghost Series’ whisky collection achieving HKD 967,200, the auction house has announced.

The Ghost Series whisky collection comprise of 11 bottles, which feature ukiyo-e printings. It exceeded its low estimate of HKD 800,00.

Interestingly, according to the auction house, younger collectors are driving the sales growth, making up nearly half of the bidders.

Commenting on the result,Daniel Lam, Bonhams’ Director of Wine & Spirits in Asia, said: “We are pleased to see that the market is active. Japanese whisky, a category already trending over the past few years, shows strong resilience under the current climate, commanding prices in line with high estimates.

“This solid sale was encouraged by strong, global biddings from 22 countries, especially those from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mainland China. Meanwhile, young collectors under 40 years old continue to increase, in terms of both numbers (they account for nearly half of the sale’s bidders) and buying power (the top two lots of the sale – both Japanese whisky sets – sold to young collectors).”

Other top lots included Yamazaki & Hakushu Vintage Malt 1979 – 1994 (16 bottles), Hanyu Ichiro’s Malt-Joker ‘Monochrome’ and Hanyu Ichiro’s Malt-Joker ‘Colour’, and Hibiki ceramic 35 year old Tokuda Yasokichi III.