Rob Geddes MW, one of the few people who obtained the highly coveted Master of Wine title in Australia, is joining Vino Joy News as contributing editor, expanding the website’s coverage to include two of the most important wine markets, Australia and New Zealand.

One of the most experienced and knowledgeable wine experts on Australian wine industry, Geddes has been immersed in every aspect of the wine industry for more than 30 years as an author, consultant, judge and educator.

He worked for nearly 17 years consulting to international wine brands and a decade in marketing and export development with Rosemount Estate.

After starting his career in the vineyards of the Clare Valley, Geddes was the third Australian to pass the rigorous International Master of Wine exams. He is one of less than 20 people who hold the Master of Wine title in Australia today.

Additionally, he set up an office to in Shanghai, China in 2017, now one of the world’s most dynamic cities for wine business.

In 2019, he was named as one of China’s top 10 wine influencers.

“Rob Geddes MW is in a privileged group of wine experts who have a profound understanding of the wine industry in both Australia and China. I am thrilled to have someone of his caliber and expertise joining our team. I am so excited for him to bring his keen understanding of both markets to Vino Joy News at a time when Australia and China’ wine trading relation is paramount,” says Natalie Wang, founder and editor of Vino Joy News.

Geddes is the author of the longest running Australian wine guide, ‘Australian Wine Vintages’ (popularly known as the Gold Book), now in its 36th edition and ‘A Good Nose and Great Legs: the art of wine from the vine to the table’, a popular reference book for understanding and enjoying wine.

In 2015, the app version of Geddes’ Australian Wine Vintages won the prestigious Gourmand digital award for Best Wine Guide app (Australia).

He is also an Ambassador of Jumilla and the grape Monastrell.