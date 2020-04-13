Domaine de la Commaraine acquires new vineyards in the Côte de Nuits

Domaine de la Commaraine has just announced its purchase of 5.8 acres of vineyards in Côte de Nuits to supplement the 9.3 acres of its iconic Clos in Pommard Premier Cru.

The wine from this Clos has been renowned worldwide for centuries and was a favourite of the American President Thomas Jefferson during his visit to the château in 1787.

Its great quality was vaunted by authors from the past such as Danquy and Aubertin in their book Les Grands vins de Bourgogne (The Great Wines of Bourgogne): “Among the most renowned Climats, let us first mention La Commaraine”.

Jean-Luc Vitoux, Director of the Domaine commented: “Our objective is to be present in the finest vineyards of Bourgogne to make world-class wines and rebuild the historic estate which formerly covered ten hectares. For this reason, we are looking to acquire outstanding parcels located on fine terroirs in order to pursue our vision, both in terms of vines and wines.”

According to Vitoux, the vines will be farmed based on organic and biodynamic philosophy. “This investment strategy is part of our continuous enhancement approach, demanding the highest standards, and an approach firmly focused on organic and biodynamic methods,”he explains.