Singapore announces ‘partial’ lockdown

Singapore entered into semi-lockdown on 7 April 2020.

Bars, cinemas, gyms and other entertainment venues had already been closed since 26 March 2020 and yesterday saw the additional closure of offices except those providing essential services.

Since April 7, restaurants, food courts and hawker centres now only offer takeaways as customers are not allowed to dine in. Even as they queue for orders, they have to maintain a social distance.

On Wednesday, kindergartens, schools, polytechnics and universities are also closed. Home learning is introduced via social media.

The review of the partial lockdown is due 5 May 2020.

The measures were announced last Friday 3 April 2020 by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who described the partial lockdown as a “Circuit Breaker”.

Since then, state television, newspapers, and government officials are parroting it also as a circuit breaker.

I am not sure if they realise it, but the term is socially distancing for the average citizen.

We find ourselves scratching our heads wondering what is a circuit breaker. How does it look like. Is it an electrical device. What does a circuit breaker have to do with the new restrictions?

Can’t they just call it a partial lockdown?

About the author:

CH’NG Poh Tiong is a Singapore-based wine writer and seasoned wine judge, who serves as the vice-chair of Decanter Asia Wine Awards. His paternal ancestry is Huai’an, Quanzhou, Fujian Province. On his maternal side, they are from Shunde, Guangdong. A trained lawyer, he holds a post-graduate Certificate in Chinese Art with Distinction from the School of Oriental & African Studies, University of London.