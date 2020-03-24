Wine merchants in Hong Kong slash minimum order charge following alcohol ban

As Hong Kong government moves to ban alcohol sales at restaurants and bars, wine lovers are left with few options except home drinking.

A growing number of Hong Kong’s leading wine merchants have slashed their minimum order price qualified for free delivery to encourage customers to order online, as more residents hunker down at home to fight the highly contagious COVID-19.

Here are a list of wine merchants in Hong Kong that have lowered minimum order for free delivery for stay-at-home winos.

The city’s biggest wine retailer, Watson’s Wine owned by Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka Shing, has lowered the threshold for free home delivery from the usual HKD 1,600 to HKD 1,000. Starting from March 26, customers who placed orders online over HKD 1000 for a single purchase can enjoy free home delivery.

Founded in 1998, Watson’s Wine is the largest specialist wine retailer in the region with 30 stores in Hong Kong. Its online website has an extensive range of wines from both Old World and New World.

Kerry Wines similarly introduced a limited time offer till March 31 where customers can enjoy free home delivery for online purchases over HKD 1000 from selected wines including good value everyday Bordeaux reds, Burgundy’s organic producer Albert Bichot, Italy’s Elio Altare to name a few.

House of Connoisseur, another local wine merchant with a retail store on Stanley Street in Central, waivered delivery charge for any purchases online. The retailer has an eclectic range of offers including Burgundy’s Domaine Fourrier, Alain et Adrien Gautherin, classified Bordeaux reds as well as some drams. The offer is valid till March 31.

Enoteca Hong Kong, a leading wine retailer with eight locations across Hong Kong, also launched a promotional campaign of free delivery for purchases over HKD 1000 for selected bottles including classified Bordeaux, Borgogne, as well as Super Tuscans, Valpolicella and Langhe Nebbiolo.

Ponti Wine Cellars, one of the city’s oldest wine merchants, lowered their minimum order to HKD 1200 for free delivery, down from original HKD 1800. The retailer has an envious range of American wines, classified Bordeaux as well as some delicious Barolos from the historical Borgogno estate.

Wine n’ Things, the online wine shopping platform by Northeast Wines & Spirits, will lower their minimum order qualified for free delivery to HKD 800 starting from April until further notice, as a result of the government alcohol ban. The online shop offers a diverse range of New World wines from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Chile.

Links Concept, another leading wine merchant in Hong Kong, is also offering free delivery for all wines purchased over HKD 1000. The merchant boasts an exciting range of brands from Louis Roederer Champagne, Barossa’s Torbreck, Burgundy’s Louis Latour, and the venerated Spanish winery Familia Torres to name a few.

CWS Fine Wines in Hong Kong lowered minimum order to HKD 900 for free home delivery. The wine importer has an eclectic portfolio of boutique Italian wines as well as organic/biodynamic wines from Loire Valley to China’s Xinjiang province.

Okra Hong Kong, a Japanese izakaya restaurant with a well-curated sake list, has reduced their sake prices by 50% for takeaways in response to the city’s on-premise alcohol ban. This includes regular bottling formats in addition to larger formats. There’s no better time to get a few artisan junmai sakes than now!

We will update the list to include more offers in the coming days. The key message for every wine lover in the city is to stay home and stay safe; and that social distancing doesn’t have to be dry.