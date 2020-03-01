IMW adds one more Chinese Master of Wine

The Institute of Masters of Wine has announced seven new Masters of Wine from five different countries, with one newly added Chinese national, Lin Liu MW.

The total number of MWs in the world is now 396 in 30 countries.

The new members of the IMW are Vanessa Conlin MW (US), Elizabeth Kelly MW (UK), Pasi Ketolainen MW (Finland), Lin Liu MW (France), Curtis Mann MW (US), Beth Pearce MW (UK) and Ross Wise MW (Canada).

The new MWs have proved their understanding of all aspects of wine by passing the Master of Wine exam, recognised worldwide for its rigour and high standards.

Hailing from China’s eastern Hangzhou, Lin now lives in Cahors in France, managing Château de Chambert, the largest certified organic winery in the wine region, together with her husband Philippe Lejeune.

Meet Lin Liu MW (France)：

A Chinese national originally from Hangzhou, Lin started her wine studies in 2011, and her passion for wine has never faded. Now based in Cahors, France at Château de Chambert, Lin has devoted herself to many aspects of the wine world: trading, winemaking, tasting, judging, writing and wine education. She holds a BA (Zhejiang University), an MBA, where she won a full scholarship award (Aberdeen Business School) and received the top graduate award when completing her WSET Diploma (Austrian Wine Academy). Before wine, she held senior positions in the investment consultancy sector (foreign direct investment to China) and the whisky industry. Outside of wine, Lin usually indulges herself painting, cooking, mushroom hunting, making pottery, gardening or sailing.

Research Paper: Cahors AOC hierarchisation project, a case study from 1991 to 2019.