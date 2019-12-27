Korean convenience store sells DRC

One of the world’s most expensive wines made by Burgundy’s fabled winery, Domaine Romanée-Conti (DRC), is hitting the shelves of South Korean convenience store GS25.

This means wine lovers and connoisseurs can grab a bottle of Romanée-Conti worth more than US$35,000 on the go starting from mid December, according to Pulse News in Korea.

The wines by DRC are among the most sought-after bottles in the world, and can fetch top prices at auctions.

Last year at a Sotheby’s auction, two bottles of the DRC’s Romanée-Conti 1945 vintage broke world records and were sold for US$496,000 and US$558,000, respectively.

The estate produces between 6,000 and 8,000 cases per year, and one of its only two monopoles, meaning vineyards solely owned by the estate, Romanée-Conti, has a meager production of at most 500 cases a year.

Number of DRC wines sold in Korea thus is limited, and certain vintages available in the country are reportedly less than 15 bottles a year.

The addition of DRC to GS25’s shelves follows the convenience store’s previous success of selling ultra premium wines such as Bordeaux first growths, Château Margaux 2000 and Château Haut-Brion 2014.

The 20 limited bottles of Margaux were reportedly sold out within 30 minutes, and the batch of 20 Haut-Brions was snatched up within 10 minutes.